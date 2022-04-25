Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Moderna worth $884,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Moderna by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Moderna by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $3,154,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 188,054 shares of company stock worth $30,802,414 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, hitting $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,160. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

