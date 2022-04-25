Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCRI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

