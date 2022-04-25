MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

IBM stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.10. 5,705,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,976. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

