MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 756,082 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several analysts have commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $56.69. 7,588,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.