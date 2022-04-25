MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of T traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.51. 71,811,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,666,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

