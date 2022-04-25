MONECO Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. 5,163,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,631,407. The company has a market capitalization of $471.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.57. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.78.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.