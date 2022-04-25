MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 368.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,517,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.37. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

