MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.74. 975,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,119. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.62 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

