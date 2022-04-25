MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 10,794 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 458,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 229,364 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,119,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,963,180. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

