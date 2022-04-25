MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 8,882 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,397 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

