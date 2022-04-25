MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.35. 26,051,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,858,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

