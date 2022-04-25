MONK (MONK) Market Cap Achieves $3.43 Million

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MONK has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $13,734.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003573 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 209.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014562 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

