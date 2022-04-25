Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Reaches $199.89 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $199.89 million and approximately $26.21 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $50.16 or 0.00124957 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.77 or 0.07450041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00044399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,313,089 coins and its circulating supply is 3,984,750 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

