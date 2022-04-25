Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) were down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.82 and last traded at $156.04. Approximately 1,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.74.
Several analysts have commented on NBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.
The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,225,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.