Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) were down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.82 and last traded at $156.04. Approximately 1,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.74.

Several analysts have commented on NBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.53.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($23.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -25.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,225,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

