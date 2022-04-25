Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $199.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $166.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

