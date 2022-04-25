Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 41,429 shares.The stock last traded at $44.20 and had previously closed at $44.54.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

