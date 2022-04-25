Navalign LLC Decreases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after acquiring an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $91,613,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.14.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.