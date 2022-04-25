Navalign LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Navalign LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 154,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 110,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of USRT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.23. 261,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,086. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

