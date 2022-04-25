Navalign LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.40. 2,121,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,761. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $197.70 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

