Navalign LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $519,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.94. 25,066,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,836,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $285.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

