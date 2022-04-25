Navalign LLC Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Navalign LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.7% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $103.51. 5,055,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

