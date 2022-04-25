Navalign LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $255.12. 3,253,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,554. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.29 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.90.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

