Navalign LLC Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Navalign LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $340,702,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after buying an additional 447,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after buying an additional 426,270 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $116,473,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.80 and its 200-day moving average is $317.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

