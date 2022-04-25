Navalign LLC Sells 146 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Navalign LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Infini Master Fund now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $998.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,737,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,211,518. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $937.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $984.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 135.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.