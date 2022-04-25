Navalign LLC Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Navalign LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $17.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $544.16. 2,595,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

