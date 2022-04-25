Navalign LLC Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Sysco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $89.74. 2,360,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

