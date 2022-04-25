Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.99 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and $92,230.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000871 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004857 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012114 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,346,349 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

