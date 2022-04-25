NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

NPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NPTN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.19. 20,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.17. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $258,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 50,094 shares of company stock worth $765,208 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 141,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 103,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 107,036 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

