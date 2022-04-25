Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.17.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.62 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.88, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,371. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.