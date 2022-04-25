New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,134 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $66,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,598,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,391 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,379,000 after acquiring an additional 858,211 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,347,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,498,000 after acquiring an additional 853,515 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.62. 5,794,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,807. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

