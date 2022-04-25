New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 34,230 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,993,000 after purchasing an additional 70,701 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,806,000 after buying an additional 43,026 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.95. The stock had a trading volume of 359,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,673. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.10. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.25 and a 12-month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

