New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.45. 990,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average is $217.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

