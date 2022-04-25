New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after buying an additional 124,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after buying an additional 157,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,203. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.42 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

