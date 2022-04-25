New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,399 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

