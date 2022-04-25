New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.3% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.85. 3,456,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $145.61 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.