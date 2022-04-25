NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.04) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 107.11 ($1.39). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.

In other news, insider Will Hobman bought 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($26,004.68). Also, insider Alastair Miller bought 32,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.90 ($38,822.40).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

