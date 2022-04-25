Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 1,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 149,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

