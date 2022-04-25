Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 113 at Morgan Stanley

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 123 to SEK 113 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NRDBY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.40 ($11.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.55) to €11.40 ($12.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.60 ($10.32) to €9.50 ($10.22) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.