Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.47.

Several research analysts have commented on NRDBY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.40 ($11.18) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.55) to €11.40 ($12.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS NRDBY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

