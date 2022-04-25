Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.47.

Several research analysts have commented on NRDBY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.60 ($10.32) to €9.50 ($10.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 123 to SEK 113 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.55) to €11.40 ($12.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NRDBY traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 147,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,488. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

