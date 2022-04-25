Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,244 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $33,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $476,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $258.59 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

