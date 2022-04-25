Northern Trust Corp Acquires 12,843 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Discover Financial Services worth $402,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,047 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 75,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.05.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.33. 7,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,011. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.