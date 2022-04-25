Northern Trust Corp Acquires 212,073 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,581,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,073 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.55% of Weyerhaeuser worth $476,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

