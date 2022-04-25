Northern Trust Corp Acquires 82,129 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of Mondelez International worth $1,177,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

