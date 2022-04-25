Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,210,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,978 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Marvell Technology worth $455,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,618 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 31.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $59.03. 218,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,123,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $365,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,611 shares of company stock worth $15,290,489. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

