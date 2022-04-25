Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,102,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $780,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.35 and a 200 day moving average of $256.44. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

