Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,837,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 203,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of General Motors worth $811,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.76.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 153,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,530,453. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

