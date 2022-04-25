Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,294,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,284 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.65% of Duke Realty worth $413,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Duke Realty by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Duke Realty by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,377. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

