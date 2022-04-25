Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,276,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Kroger worth $419,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after buying an additional 696,626 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 47.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after buying an additional 756,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 69,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,949. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

