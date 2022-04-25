Northern Trust Corp Has $452.30 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.69% of W.W. Grainger worth $452,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.09.

NYSE:GWW traded down $11.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $487.66. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

